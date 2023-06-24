Bayern Munich balking at signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt

Randal Kolo Muani has been in and out of Bayern Munich’s radar. The 24-year-old striker has had a great season for Eintracht Frankfurt which led to many clubs inquring about him. The reason for Bayern Munich, who had been kicking the tires on RKM, balking at signing the Frenchman is exactly that: he’s only had one good season at the top level:

Randal Kolo Muani has huge potential but has only had one top season. Therefore, the sports committee is unsure whether you can get what you want for €100 million – Sport Bild journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via @iMiaSanMia_GER

It seems like Bayern think that RKM is still relatively unproven and €100 million for someone who’s only burst onto the scene looks like a bad investment. One hundred million euros can get you a good striker and another player if the prices are right, so I think Bayern should give this one a miss and look for other players.

Then again, they should also stop going after Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; it just isn’t happening.