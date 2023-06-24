 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is here! CHECK IT OUT!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

How serious is Bayern Munich getting about another run at Harry Kane?

By CSmith1919
/ new
England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

According to football journalist Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich is “set to start talks” with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Say what?

In recent days, rumors began to re-emerge that Bayern Munich wanted to take another run at the English star after things seemingly fell apart during the first attempt by the Bavarians in the late spring:

ESPN added some context to the report, as well:

Bayern are believed to be in the market for a high-profile forward this summer after seeing Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona last season. Alongside Kane, the Bundesliga outfit have been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, showcasing Bayern’s desire to bring an established forward to the club.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move for Kane, however, the Red Devils interest has cooled due to the £100 million fee Spurs would want for his transfer. Whilst Bayern may struggle to meet that £100m valuation, Spurs could be more forgiving to a club outside of England.

Could this really...happen?

BFW Analysis

Admittedly, I have been doubting a move like this could happen for months, so it did seem a little odd to see rumors start to pop back up this week. Kane is — absolutely — coveted by Bayern Munich, but there are major doubts about his willingness to leave England.

Much like the ill-fated pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Bayern Munich appears to be fooling itself into thinking that an “in his prime” English will make the jump to Germany. But...is it really all that foolish?

Maybe, maybe not, but the Bavarians are going to explore all options and not leave any stone unturned in trying to add a world class striker.

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are not available and while it still might be an utter longshot to convince Kane to leave England, Bayern Munich is willing to take the old “puncher’s chance” pursuit of the high-scoring 29-year-old.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 218 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works