Report: Bayern Munich to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

According to football journalist Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich is “set to start talks” with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Say what?

In recent days, rumors began to re-emerge that Bayern Munich wanted to take another run at the English star after things seemingly fell apart during the first attempt by the Bavarians in the late spring:

As revealed in Jan, #Kane remains the main target of Bayern Munich for the attack.



‼️ The striker likes the destination and, after some contacts with the club, it seems that there'll be no issues to agree personal terms.



️ #Bayern are now set to start talks with #THFC. https://t.co/Kp49WWqa6W pic.twitter.com/TmmRpuYnUN — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 23, 2023

ESPN added some context to the report, as well:

Bayern are believed to be in the market for a high-profile forward this summer after seeing Robert Lewandowski join Barcelona last season. Alongside Kane, the Bundesliga outfit have been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, showcasing Bayern’s desire to bring an established forward to the club. Manchester United were previously linked with a move for Kane, however, the Red Devils interest has cooled due to the £100 million fee Spurs would want for his transfer. Whilst Bayern may struggle to meet that £100m valuation, Spurs could be more forgiving to a club outside of England.

Could this really...happen?

BFW Analysis

Admittedly, I have been doubting a move like this could happen for months, so it did seem a little odd to see rumors start to pop back up this week. Kane is — absolutely — coveted by Bayern Munich, but there are major doubts about his willingness to leave England.

Much like the ill-fated pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Bayern Munich appears to be fooling itself into thinking that an “in his prime” English will make the jump to Germany. But...is it really all that foolish?

Maybe, maybe not, but the Bavarians are going to explore all options and not leave any stone unturned in trying to add a world class striker.

Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are not available and while it still might be an utter longshot to convince Kane to leave England, Bayern Munich is willing to take the old “puncher’s chance” pursuit of the high-scoring 29-year-old.