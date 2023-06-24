 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is here! CHECK IT OUT!

Filed under:

Report: PSG doubling down on Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernández

With the defenders wishes of moving to the French capital, the Bavarians are now open to a sell.

By alco1
/ new
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

During the past few weeks, Bayern Munich center-back Lucas Hernández has expressed his wish to move to his homeland capital to play for Paris Saint-Germain. However, Bayern Munich has been trying to convince the defender of staying in Bavaria and sign and extension, or at least until now.

Now the club seems to have lost all hope of retaining the Frenchman and, with its efforts occupied on bringing a replacement on S.S.C. Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, Bayern is now open to a move, according to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia). Per Altschäffl, PSG has made the first contact with the intention of making an offer shortly:

Furthermore, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins reports that the Parisians are shifting up a gear on the negotiations as Bayern is open to selling (via @iMiaSanMia). A meeting is expected to take place on the upcoming days, with Bayern allegedly expecting an offer in the €50m range.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 216 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works