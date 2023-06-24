Report: PSG doubling down on Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernández

During the past few weeks, Bayern Munich center-back Lucas Hernández has expressed his wish to move to his homeland capital to play for Paris Saint-Germain. However, Bayern Munich has been trying to convince the defender of staying in Bavaria and sign and extension, or at least until now.

Now the club seems to have lost all hope of retaining the Frenchman and, with its efforts occupied on bringing a replacement on S.S.C. Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, Bayern is now open to a move, according to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia). Per Altschäffl, PSG has made the first contact with the intention of making an offer shortly:

PSG have contacted Bayern for the first time over Lucas Hernández. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing. Paris have yet to submit an official offer, but it's expected soon. Bayern want at least €50m [@altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/G6Rj7eo0UR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 23, 2023

Furthermore, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins reports that the Parisians are shifting up a gear on the negotiations as Bayern is open to selling (via @iMiaSanMia). A meeting is expected to take place on the upcoming days, with Bayern allegedly expecting an offer in the €50m range.