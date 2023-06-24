Bayern Munich still interested in a move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres

Bayern Munich has already secured the signing of Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean international Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli. They’re also still in the hunt for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and, per Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern is also still interested in signing Villarreal’s Pau Torres this summer. The club could potential bring in three to four defenders during the summer window in anticipation of losing both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, who have both expressed their desire to leave during the transfer window.

Per Kerry Hau (as per @iMiaSanMia), Torres would cost Bayern in the region of 30-40 million euros to sign and that both Aston Villa and Juventus are in the race to sign the Spain international. The priority for Bayern is still wrapping up the Kim Min-jae transfer, but by no means does that take Torres off of the table. His current contract at Villarreal runs through June 2024, so the La Liga club knows that this is a crucial summer for the center back. They can either sell him during the transfer window or risk letting him walk on a free transfer next summer.

Torres rejoined Villarreal’s senior squad after a loan spell with Malaga from the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2019, and he’s been a regular feature in the back line ever since. Ironically enough, he was a thorn in Bayern’s side, starting and playing exceptionally well in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals legs back in the 2021/22 season, bettering Bayern on aggregate, but eventually losing out to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition.

Torres would bring an adequate amount of experience to Bayern’s backline at only 26 years of age and would provide healthy competition in a group that features Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and (presumably) Kim Min-jae, which is certainly a luxury Thomas Tuchel would welcome after a window of losing both Hernandez and Pavard.