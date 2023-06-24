Daily Schmankerl: Inter Milan chasing Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta; Robin Gosens to Union Berlin heating up; Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United?; Napoli wants €180 million for striker Victor Osimhen (!?); and MORE!

Inter Milan might still be in the running for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Inter Milan are still interested in moving to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer transfer window. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri continue to consider the 27-year-old French international a target, although Bayern will expect a significant fee. It is thought Pavard will leave Bayern this summer. The 27-year-old former Stuttgart man’s contract with the German champions is set to run out at the end of June 2024. Bayern have offered Pavard an extension. However, the players has made his decision clear – he will not sign a new deal.

Rousing the Kop added more context into what is going on with Pavard:

Bayern Munich have reportedly conceded defeat in keeping hold of Benjamin Pavard, with Liverpool one of the sides recently linked with the French international. According to Bild, the Bundesliga champions have now accepted that the 27-year-old will leave Bavaria this summer, with Liverpool interested in signing Pavard as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his defensive ranks via the transfer market. As per the report, Bayern are yet to receive an offer for Pavard. Though with the German giants now conceding that the former VfB Stuttgart star will be on the move, there could soon be some activity that might result in the defender leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side. With Liverpool ready to evolve their defense which could include Trent Alexander-Arnold fully migrating into central midfield, Pavard could be the perfect signing for the Reds given his ability to play both at center-back and right-back. And this update from Bayern could be huge. Indeed, Liverpool have gone quiet on transfers since completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister at the start of this month. Yet with Bayern now saying that Pavard will be on the move this summer, the Merseyside giants now have a chance to strike for the French defender.

If Bayern Munich wants Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, it might have to fend off Inter Milan:

Bayern Munich are facing competition from Inter Milan for the signature of Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta this summer, according to a report. The versatile defender - who turns 34 in August - only has 12 months left to run on his Stamford Bridge contract, having penned a short-term extension ahead of the 2022-23 season. Azpilicueta was courted by Barcelona last summer as the Blaugrana attempted to complete a triple swoop of Chelsea defenders, having poached Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen from West London.

I legitimately do not see the need for Bayern Munich to go after Azpilicueta, unless the club is just trying to appease Thomas Tuchel. It just seems like an overkill-type move.

For whatever it is worth, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are a bit intertwined right now. The Italian club is reportedly interested in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer, as well.

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

The rumors linking Germany international Robin Gosens to Union Berlin are true — but his desire to leave Serie A is not because the 28-year-old is unhappy in Italy.

In fact, Gosens is quite fond of Inter Milan, but Gosens wants to be assured of playing time ahead of the Euros:

Union Berlin and Robin #Gosens, concrete talks and negotiations now.



➡️ Understand, Gosens has received an official offer from Union Berlin!



Interest since days as reported. Now, Union is pushing.



➡️ Gosens will take his time for a decision

➡️ No negotiations with @Inter… pic.twitter.com/fZAg0N9ya7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2023

Napoli might want as much as €180 million for striker Victor Osimhen — and Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain might be the only clubs remotely interested because of the price:

Napoli have slapped a huge €180m (£155m) valuation on star striker Victor Osimhen, who is on the shortlist of United, Chelsea and PSG.

At various points, Bayern Munich has been linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Now, though, it appears that the Frenchman is headed to Manchester United:

Juventus are still trying to persuade Adrien Rabiot to stay at the club despite interest from Manchester United, 90min understands. Rabiot was one of the standout performers in Serie A during the 2022/23 campaign, bagging a career-high 11 goals in all competitions and becoming a firm fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium after being the opposite in years prior. The French midfielder’s performances were all the more remarkable given they came in the final season of his contract at Juventus, with speculation rife over a potential move elsewhere. Manchester United have long been interested in Rabiot’s services and that remains the case, but sources have confirmed to 90min that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are not as keen on a deal as they once were. Old Trafford remains a viable landing spot for Rabiot - particularly if he confirms his intention to leave Turin - but with a lack of substantial offers on the table, 90min understands that Juventus are confident they can tie the 28-year-old down to a new contract. They are even willing to offer a one-year extension if that’s what it takes to get a deal agreed.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Arsenal. Lots to talk about right now.

Meanwhile, Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast Award.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch could be eyeing a return to Germany to play for Bayer Leverkusen or Eintracht Frankfurt:

Understand Bayer 04 Leverkusen has entered the race for Robin #Koch. Concrete interest as a possible replacement for Tah!



He’s also a candidate for Eintracht Frankfurt. Another club from the Premier League seems to be in the pole position for now. Open race.



He can leave… pic.twitter.com/UV54rixLFS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 21, 2023

Daley Blind is leaving Bayern Munich...and could end up back at Manchester United if he gets his way:

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has admitted he was tempted to offer himself back to the club during the January transfer window to reunite with Erik ten Hag. Blind spent four years with United after joining the club from Ajax off the back of an impressive 2014 World Cup campaign with Netherlands – he followed Louis van Gaal to Manchester. The Dutchman was of particular importance during the 2015/16 campaign, transitioning into the center of defense and making more appearances (56) than any other player as United lifted the FA Cup. But he became less prominent under Jose Mourinho and was sold back to Ajax in 2018. Back in Amsterdam, Blind was an integral part of Ten Hag’s Ajax side that won a domestic league and cup double, as well as making waves in Europe by getting to within a single kick of the 2019 Champions League and claiming scalps of Real Madrid and Juventus along the way. Blind ended up leaving Ajax by mutual consent midway through the 2022/23 season. He was quickly snapped up by Bayern Munich on a short-term contract to plug a gap in the squad, but has revealed during an appearance on the UTD Podcast he was tempted to call Ten Hag.

When does Bayern Munich re-start again?

That was...terrible.

Germany looked aimless and lacked energy and got the result that it deserved in a 2-0 loss to Colombia. The game looked like it mattered to the Colombians, while the Germans ambled around hoping that something good would happen (Hint: Nothing good happened).

Let’s find out if you are as bitter as me! As Stringer Bell once told Brother Mouzone and Omar Little, let’s “get on with it”:

A look at the starting lineup and a breakdown of the scoring.

Where is the pride on this German team? Colombia was energetic, brash, and talking junk...and Germany withered under the stress of it all.

Nothing is good...not the attack, nor the midfield, nor the defense. They are all terrible right now.

Hansi Flick is assuredly in some danger.

Where does it go from here? And why the players need to take some heat as well.

And while you're at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk!