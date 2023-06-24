Report: Thomas Tuchel shortlists Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong for Bayern Munich

The search for a new defensive midfielder at Bayern Munich is either over, or will continue until the end of time. After failing to land longshot Declan Rice from West Ham, the Bavarians are looking elsewhere — but nothing too seriously.

If they continue this way, will they land any of their supposed targets?

Hard to say, but the transfer window’s not even officially open yet. The latest name to pop up, per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, is a familiar one:

Frenkie de Jong’s name has been listed by Thomas Tuchel. The Dutchman’s situation is being monitored by the club, nothing more at this stage

De Jong’s name was a regular feature in last summer’s transfer window, too, amid the Catalan giants’ financial troubles and apparent attempts to offload him. But the Dutchman stayed, those financial troubles aren’t quite over, and the German Rekordmeister remain long-term admirers.

A smooth operator on the ball, De Jong might just provide the balance needed next to Joshua Kimmich. That might not have been a priority for Julian Nagelsmann, who liked Kimmich as the six, but it’s Thomas Tuchel’s show now.

Even if De Jong doesn’t land in Munich this summer — which admittedly seems like another longshot — existing and even incoming midfielders such as Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer might be sweating their place in the new coach’s tactical plans.

