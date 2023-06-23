Could Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp become the savior of the German national team?

Strange reports in the German media indicate that Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is one of the candidates that the DFB could approach to replace Hansi Flick as the head coach of the German national team. According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger (via @iMiaSanMia) the DFB is exploring all options for a potential replacement for Hansi Flick before the Euros.

Jurgen Klopp was already contacted once before by the DFB, right after the World Cup exit. Back then, the LFC boss rejected the enquiry as he was still committed to his project in Merseyside. The report mentions that the DFB could try once again, in light of Flick’s recent troubles with the national team.

The report gained traction in media circles in Germany, to the point where Klopp’s agent was forced to comment on it. His answer? “Not gonna happen.”

Jürgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke on the DFB links: "Jürgen has a long-term contract with LFC - and the DFB has a coach. So it's not a topic for us at all" [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/5ZnEBTTjlW — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 22, 2023

Who else does that leave for Germany? Well, according to some reports, the DFB will stick with Hansi Flick more or less because they have no other better options. Julian Nagelsmann is yet to be made a subject of these rumors, but the former Bayern Munich coach seems like a good fit. After all, he was seen as the best man to follow up Hansi Flick back when he went to coach Germany.

Then again, Nagelsmann’s preferred tactics at Bayern — a penchant for the back three and strikerless formations — are exactly the kind of thing that caused Flick so much misery in the recent international break. With that in mind, maybe the DFB might think twice about appointing an experimental manager like Nagelsmann.

At the moment, it seems that inertia will keep Hansi Flick in his job. However, if results continue as is, we may see these rumors reignite in September. Whether it’s Klopp or Nagelsmann or even Tuchel (who knows when Bayern might fire another coach?) Germany have no shortage of top level home grown coaches. The problem is convincing them to join the international circuit, when club jobs are so much more prestigious and lucrative.