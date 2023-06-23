Transfermarkt dramatically cuts Bayern Munich player values after dismal season

After the season Bayern Munich just went through, you just knew that the team’s player values were going to tank whenever Transfermarkt redid their estimates. That reality has, unfortunately, come true as Bayern have seen player valuations slashes across the board compared to last year.

A full breakdown of the changes was captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia:

[ @Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/U7SnkMOW0R — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 22, 2023

Just to summarize:

Sven Ulreich: €900k to €700k. Seems about fair. Sven is old now and has been a backup to Manuel Neuer for much of his career. He didn’t even get to play last season because Bayern signed Sommer.

Lucas Hernandez: €50m to €45m. Again, fair. Lucas spent more than 70% of the season injured and though he was excellent when he did play, he's only getting older and that knee of his is always a major concern. Hopefully Bayern recoup some of the original €80m spent on him when PSG make an offer.

Daley Blind: €6m to €3m. Another fair one. Blind didn't play at all for basically half a season at Bayern. He leaves the club on a free transfer.

Joao Cancelo: €60m to €50m. Does he really count? Selling him is Manchester City's job now.

Benjamin Pavard: €35m to €40m. One gets the sneaking suspicion that Pavard's market value went up only because FC Barcelona are interested in him now. For someone who has consistently been valued by the transfermarkt website at around 30-35m for most of his career, it's interesting to see how Pavard's market value shot up as he's linked with a move away from Bayern.

Bouna Sarr: €2.5 to €2m. He's still here?

Joshua Kimmich: €80m to €75m. Doesn't seem justified. Kimmich had a rough season by his standards, but those standards are still some of the highest in the world. He should have retained his previous value.

Leon Goretzka: €65m to €45m. Ouch. A twenty million euro reduction? This seems like a bit of an overcorrection — Goretzka was having a fine season until Nagelsmann got fired and Tuchel took over. He was a key player in the PSG games and helped the team shut down Messi. 50-55m seems more appropriate.

Sadio Mane: €45m to €25m. The same reduction as Goretzka, though much more harsh since Mane's value was lower to begin with. Factors like his age and recent performances make this one hard to argue with.

Leroy Sane: €70m to €65m. Seems about fair. €65m looks like a reasonable amount of money for Sane to be valued at. If you put him on the market now, Bayern fans would be satisfied with a transfer fee around that number.

Thomas Muller: €18m to €12m. Players at his age rarely get anything except market value downgrades. Still, he could be €15m — c'mon transfermarkt.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: €6m to €5m. Seriously? A downgrade after the season he just had? This can only be because of his age, because Choupo-Moting is playing the best football of his career right now. You'd be hard pressed to find a striker better than him under €100m, which is exactly the problem Bayern have in the transfer market right now.

As for some notable omissions by transfermarkt:

Matthijs de Ligt: How is he still rated the same? His market value should be €80-90m at the very least. You just know that if he was at City or Chelsea, the guy would’ve hit €100m after the season he just had.

Noussair Mazraoui: Transfermarkt is sleeping on him. A fullback like him is worth €60m at the very least, if not more.

You can check the changes yourself at this page on Transfermarkt’s website.