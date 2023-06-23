 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Raphaël Guerreiro speaks for the first time as a Bayern Munich player

Bring on the ‘farmer’s league’ comments, I guess.

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Raphaël Guerreiro was unveiled as a new Bayern Munich player this morning, signed on a free transfer after his contract at Borussia Dortmund expired. This is Bayern’s second transfer of the summer after acquiring Konrad Laimer earlier in June.

“When the call came from FC Bayern, my decision was made quickly. It’s an honor for me to play for this big club and I also really appreciate Thomas Tuchel from our time together at [Borussia] Dortmund... I’m a player who always likes to have the ball - it’s about dominating the game and I want to create chances. I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of FC Bayern,” Guerreiro said in a release (as provided by FCBayern.com).

It’s clear the decision was rather quick, as Bayern entered the race for Guerreiro and practically had the deal done in a matter of a week, as within days of Bayern entering the race, other clubs were informed Guerreiro would not be joining them.

Guerreiro re-unites with his former manager Thomas Tuchel, the pair of whom worked at Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17 before Tuchel left the club for PSG, and Tuchel himself is reported as having been a driving force in the signing of Guerreiro both at Dortmund seven years ago as well as Bayern today.

