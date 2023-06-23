 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is here! CHECK IT OUT!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 50 — Wrapping up Germany’s performance and what the XI could look like for the Euros; Bayern Munich’s latest transfer news; and MORE!

Will former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick still be leading Germany at Euro 2024.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany v Colombia - International Friendly Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

  • Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.
  • Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 208 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works