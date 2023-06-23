Weekend Warm-up: Is Bayern Munich’s transfer strategy under duress?; A new name for a potential defensive midfielder at Bayern; Throwing it back to The Police; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window will be officially live in the coming days.

The Bavarians have done some smart business in getting Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, and could be poised to land one of the top center-backs on the market in Kim Min-jae (though, there are some who have doubts about how he will fit).

So far, so good for sure even if there are some folks not 100% on board.

But...what happens from here?

Bayern Munich has, indeed, added some very good depth pieces, but a gaping hole at striker has been the primary focus of the club. In the background, too, Thomas Tuchel is still pushing hard for a top-tier defensive midfielder.

Much like striker, however, getting a player of that caliber for the No. 6 role is not an easy proposition. Surely, Bayern Munch has more than enough cash to get a deal done for whoever it wants, but the problem so far has been finding a reciprocal partner.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was the apple of Bayern Munich’s eye. Fans were in a fervor over the prospect of getting Rice, but he ultimately decided leaving England just was not for him.

Now, Arsenal FC’s hardball tactics have opened the door for Manchester City to swoop in and potentially get Rice (the Citizens absolutely will have no trouble meeting a transfer free request from West Ham and also whatever salary demands that Rice has).

As a result of all of that, Bayern Munich could have its eye on the potentially-expendable Englishman Kalvin Phillips, but there is a long way to go before anything like that becomes concrete.

Michael Reschke thinks Bayern Munich’s chances in the transfer market would be dramatically better if it were in a different league. Reschke also chimed in to say that the Bavarians won’t really ever be in the market for players like Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, or Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Regardless, the question comes down to this: Do you think that Bayern Munich will be able to get a top-tier striker and a defensive midfielder? Do they absolutely need both spots? Can they get it done?

That is a massive set of questions in what could be one of the most active transfer windows in recent memory. Not only is Bayern Munich on the hunt for talent, but some players could be moved off the roster as well.

Who stays? Who goes? That will all be decided in the next few weeks. Should we enjoy the ride...or brace ourselves for the bumpy road ahead?

Most importantly, is the Bundesliga hurting Bayern Munich’s chances of getting established, world class players?

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Next round of defensive midfield candidates?

After Declan Rice decided that he wants to stay in England, the rumor mill on defensive midfielders dried up.

There were the rumors of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, but those quickly cooled. Now, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl shed some light on why they thought there could be a chance for Phillips if Rice spurns Arsenal:

Thomas Tuchel is still pushing and putting pressure for a new midfielder to be signed, while (Uli) Hoeneß and (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge are more focused on a striker after the idea of signing Declan Rice was discarded. Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips (27) is on Bayern’s shortlist for a new #6. Bayern have good relations with the player’s agency CAA Stellar and see a chance of signing him this summer.

Despite the choppy negotiations so far, it seems like Arsenal will get its man in Rice. Phillips, who does not have great prospects — as of now — with Manchester City could still become available, but does Bayern Munich want to splurge for Phillips at this stage?

Maybe, but at what price?

As much as this transfer window can offer multiple solutions, there are very few, easily attainable, concrete fits in Bavaria.

Song of the Week: “So Lonely” by The Police

In the 80s, The Police were pretty massive. Still, “So Lonely” was not exactly one of their marquee hits. Released in 1978, I was just a wee lad of two-years-old, so it’s not like I was “in” on this song from the beginning.

In fact, I don’t think I heard it until the mid 90s. The song had somehow evaded me for that long. Anyway, enjoy:

Important Update

After months of being MIA, the missing iPad has been found!

As feared, the author’s iPad (which he won in an “Employee of the Month” type award) was hidden, forgotten about, and then re-discovered by the author’s wife.

This was not some cat-and-mouse game, nor any knock to said author, but it was to punish one of the author’s kids (look at me catch strays!). She put it in a folder (!?), then forgot she put it there, then put the folder in a closet accidentally with some other of her “school related items.”

Mystery solved.