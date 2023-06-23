Report: Bayern Munich still has Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as “preferred candidate” for striker

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is still pushing to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane.

If your head is spinning from the dizzying nature of this rumored pursuit, you are not the only one. Bayern Munich is reportedly still in contact with Kane’s representatives and — get this — has not officially ruled out a pursuit of Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern remain in contact with Harry Kane’s management. The club has never ruled out Kane and were surprised when reports came out that he rejected a move to Munich. Tuchel made it clear he wants a striker like Kane — he’s the preferred candidate.

It is still hard to fathom that Kane would leave England, but Bayern Munich has some kind of hope. Is it legitimate or this a pipe dream? It is not even July yet, but that answer to that question could be one of many fascinating situations to watch unfold in the coming weeks.

Kane has been linked to Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain of late.