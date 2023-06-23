Daily Schmankerl: Inter Milan after Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer?; Liverpool to pass on Ryan Gravenberch?; Dominik Szoboszlai’s wacky release clause; Manchester City to steal Declan Rice from Arsenal?; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer head to Italy?

Right now, it might be his best option as Inter Milan may be interested in the Switzerland international:

Inter have identified Yann Sommer, as well as Giorgi Mamardashvili, as potential replacement for André Onana should the latter be sold this summer @Gazzetta_it

With Manuel Neuer back in between the sticks, there is no starting role available for Sommer. Manchester United was rumored to have interest in Sommer, but it appears that the Premier League club could be moving in a different direction.

If you are wondering what Manchester United, the Daily Star (via 90Min.com), has the latest:

Manchester United are preparing a £45m bid to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as they prepare to part ways with David de Gea.

Anyway, with Alexander Nübel also likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, the Bavarians could be poised to at least make a little money from selling the two goalkeepers.

Don’t count on Liverpool FC to bail out Bayern Munich and bring back Sadio Mané:

There’s absolutely no chance of Liverpool bringing Sadio Mané back to Anfield this summer. Mané has endured a nightmare first season with Bayern Munich. As a result of his poor form and off-field issues, there’s been suggestions that the 31-yeaar-old could even be sold just one year on from his £35m move. Naturally, that has led to some calls for Jurgen Klopp to bring him back home to Merseyside. But according to journalist Neil Jones for CaughtOffside, that isn’t going to happen. “I think there were a lot of times last season when I watched Liverpool and they missed Mané hugely, and I still think that,” Jones began. “I’m sure they could’ve got more out of him being at the club than they did from the £30-35m they got from selling him to Bayern. I think he’s far from finished as a player and he could’ve continued to have a positive impact at Liverpool. “He won’t be coming back to Liverpool, I think we can safely rule that out, but his struggles at Bayern will make for an interesting situation this summer. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him back in the Premier League, with Newcastle recently linked with him.”

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Speaking of Liverpool, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch might only be the club’s second choice from the Bundesliga:

Liverpool are admirers of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but have two other transfer priorities for the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Netherlands international has had a difficult time at Bayern, not playing as much as he would’ve liked, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be the club to rescue him from the Allianz Arena. Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that the Reds are currently focusing on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as targets in midfield, even though they also have an appreciation of Gravenberch’s qualities. Romano also added that talks will take place soon between Gravenberch and Bayern bosses, including head coach Thomas Tuchel, to clarify his situation, with the Bundesliga giants seemingly keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old. “Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch was asked about interest from Premier League clubs and he certainly sounded open to the idea of moving because he wants to play more,” Romano explained. “Liverpool appreciate Gravenberch, for sure. But for now their focus remains on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone. For Gravenberch, Bayern’s position is crucial as they don’t want to sell him, but conversations between the player, club and manager Thomas Tuchel will take place soon to clarify the situation.”

A release clause in the contract for RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai has the Hungarian available for €70 million until June 30th. Given the 22-year-old’s vast talent, it would not be shocking to see a club swoop in soon:

Understand release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai is valid until June 30 — and not until July 15. #transfers



Release clause available for €70m only in case club submits official bid within June 30.



If bid is submitted later, the clause will only be valid for winter window. pic.twitter.com/4410vxCQdV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

At one point, Szoboszlai was a serious target for Bayern Munich. While a very good player for RB Leipzig, some have questioned his productivity (10 goals, 13 assists in 46 games across all competitions). However, Szoboszlai rarely lines up in the same position from game to game and often sees his role evolve from game-to-game. Per Transfermarkt, Szoboszlai played the following positions this season:

Right-wing: 24 games

Right midfield: 8 games

Left-wing: 7 games

Attacking midfield: 3 games

Central midfield: 3 games

It should be noted, that Szoboszlai’s primary position is as an attacking midfielder, though he rarely plays there these days. It does not seem as if Bayern Munich has interest in the Hungarian at this point, but he would be interesting to look at if the club is really contemplating selling off a few wingers.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Chelsea. Lots to talk about right now.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

RB Leipzig could be contemplating making a move for former Gladbach striker Marcus Thuram, but it is currently behind AC Milan in the transfer race:

News #Thuram: Leipzig has entered the race but currently with few chances. Instead, @acmilan with very good chances now to sign on free deal.



➡️ Signing fee more than €10m as revealed

➡️ AC offers him around €5m/year without bonus payments. @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/yZ5mDKjz2w — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 21, 2023

Manchester City could be poised to hop in the bidding against Arsenal FC for West Ham’s Declan Rice:

Declan Rice deal.



West Ham always expected Man City to join the race after Gündogan decision.



Man City will only bid if player agrees to the move. #MCFC



Arsenal remain confident and prepared to bid again for Declan. Arteta, insisting. ⚪️ #AFC



No approach from Man United. pic.twitter.com/1Xwb64Amov — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

As expected, City will go for it:

Manchester City have decided to bid for Declan Rice after calling West Ham last Friday to be informed #MCFC



Man City also checked player’s side — understand Rice is open to any move so deal depends on the clubs now.



Arsenal, planning to bid again since last week. ⚪️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/wdHsnlerii — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

When does Bayern Munich re-start again?

That was...terrible.

Germany looked aimless and lacked energy and got the result that it deserved in a 2-0 loss to Colombia. The game looked like it mattered to the Colombians, while the Germans ambled around hoping that something good would happen (Hint: Nothing good happened).

Let’s find out if you are as bitter as me! As Stringer Bell once told Brother Mouzone and Omar Little, let’s “get on with it”:

A look at the starting lineup and a breakdown of the scoring.

Where is the pride on this German team? Colombia was energetic, brash, and talking junk...and Germany withered under the stress of it all.

Nothing is good...not the attack, nor the midfield, nor the defense. They are all terrible right now.

Hansi Flick is assuredly in some danger.

Where does it go from here? And why the players need to take some heat as well.

