Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer wants to play until he’s over 40

Although he’s 37-years-old this year, Bayern Munich and Germany stalwart Manuel Neuer is a legend of the game and revolutionized how goalkeepers play on the pitch. When you’re a footballer at that age, you’re either close to retirement or already retired, but such is the longevity of goalkeepers that it isn’t a problem (see former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, still going at 45). That said, Neuer wants to continue past the age of 40 and keep on playing:

Manuel Neuer wants to continue playing until the age of 40 or even longer. The goalkeeper believes that the breaks he got recently (almost two years out since 17/18) will allow him to extend his career – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

I’m not against Neuer playing for the next 10 years, but if he’s showing signs of slowing down then he has to swallow his pride and let his eventual successor learn from him and take over his throne.