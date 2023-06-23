Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala on football’s changing of the guard as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi step away from Europe

It’s a time of transition in world football. With Lionel Messi’s head-turning move from Paris Saint-Germain, not back to FC Barcelona as some had speculated, but to the MLS’s Inter Miami, both of the names that dominated football and Ballon d’Or lists for the better part of the last two decades are now out of Europe.

(The other, of course, is Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United mid-season.)

Asked about the moves, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala answered.

“I think it’s a kind of change of an era,” the 20-year-old German midfielder said in a Sport Bild interview (via @iMiaSanMia). “The new generation is now there. The two GOATs have made their way. That opens so many doors for many players.”

Musiala, of course, is one of those players — along with talents such as Jude Bellingham, who recently concluded a move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, and Erling Haaland, who moved from Dortmund the previous summer to Manchester City.

Made in the Bundesliga: that’s a common thread that connects these players, but unlike the other two, Bayern fans will be hoping Musiala stays in Germany. He’s already a key player for club and country, and it was his last-gasp goal on the final matchday that secured Bayern’s eleventh straight league title in 2022/23.

If he continues on his current pace, expect plenty more Musiala magic to come.

