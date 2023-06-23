Breaking: Bayern Munich announces signing of Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund

As has been anticipated for over a week now (and also even publicly acknowledged by club leadership over the weekend), Bayern Munich announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s versatile defender Raphaël Guerreiro.

The Portuguese international, who can play as an outside-back, a midfielder, and even a winger, should help head coach Thomas Tuchel as a jack-of-all-trades. He could also potentially offset the potential loss of other flexible defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard:

Ablösefreier Neuzugang: #FCBayern nimmt Raphaël Guerreiro unter Vertrag. ⚪ — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 23, 2023

Guerreiro tallied six goals and 14 assists in 36 games across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, while only missing six games due to injuries or illness. Guerriero was ill for one match, out with a thigh injury for two games, and experienced muscular issues which caused him to miss three others.

Guerriero did miss five other matches where he was a “DNP-CD” (Did Not Play — Coach’s Decision), but was a valuable and consistent contributor for BVB during the club’s successful 2022/23 campaign.