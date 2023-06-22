Report: Bayern Munich might be closing in on Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, as two-year deal with option for another is on the table

Despite reports earlier this week that pointed Kyle Walker toward a contract extension with Manchester City, Bayern Munich is expecting the 33-year-old England international to accept a two-year contract, that will feature an option for a third-year.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg first reported the news:

A few days ago there was the first personal meeting between Bayern and the player's agents. Before that there were only phone calls. Tuchel involved.



Excl. detail:



Walker could sign a contract until 2025 + year option.



Bayern is still pushing for Walker!

Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl tweeted out his latest information as well:

Bayern is in intensive talks with Kyle Walker’s management. Internally it is assumed that he could become the next transfer. Offer from Bayern, as first reported by sky: 2+1 year However, this is only an option for many assignments (30+) in the second year.

A potential three-year contract (if the option year is triggered) with Walker would represent a major change in strategy for the Bavarians, who have been notoriously reluctant to even signing their own players, who are older than 30, to more than a one-year deal.

Moreover, the length of the deal could be seen as troublesome to younger players like Noussair Mazraoui, who has already been unhappy with this role per reports, and Josip Stanišić, who appears to be consistently caught up in a numbers game at the outside -back position.

If a deal with Bayern Munich should not work out, Manchester City is said to be eager to bring Walker back and AC Milan also maintains interest, as well.