Bayern Munich will be active until the end of the summer transfer window

Bayern Munich has already made a few moves (midfielder Konrad Laimer, outside-back/midfielder Raphael Guerreiro) and could be closing in on at least one other (center-back Kim Min-jae), but this will likely not be a window where the club gets all of its business done early per Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl.

In fact, the Bavarians could be poised to sell players right up until the end of the summer open period. While we have heard about quite a few players who could be up for sale, there is one who could strategically wait as long as possible before pushing for a sale — Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka might take the summer to get an idea of what Thomas Tuchel has planned for him. If the Germany international does not like what he sees, he could push for a move:

Regarding players to be sold, Bayern bosses expect late decisions this summer. Only during pre-season will it become apparent what importance the players have with Tuchel – and whether they might consider a move away if their role is not enough for them. Leon Goretzka is one of the players concerned. There was speculation about him possibly leaving the club, although he wants to stay. Training impressions and discussions with Thomas Tuchel from July 13th will decide whether the coach is planning with Goretzka or not.

While no other names were listed in the report, it can be assumed that a handful of players might be in the same position as Goretzka. If so, this could a busy period for club executives trying to sort out how to best form contingency plans for the multitude of moves that could potential happen.