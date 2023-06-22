Stick with The Clique: Sven Ulreich is not thinking about Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich might have the deepest, best goalkeeper group in all of football.

Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, Sven Ulreich, and Johannes Schenk represents a lot of organizational depth for the Bavarians, but surely something has to give and everyone, except Neuer, could potentially be sold off until the club gets down to three players.

Ulreich made it clear that he wants to return.

“I still have one year left on my contract and I’m looking forward to the new season. I would like to play at Bayern. We’ll see what the situation will look like at the end (of the summer). I’m preparing well for preseason and want to be part of the goalkeeping team at FC Bayern,” Ulreich told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While two of those players might be leaving, the group’s old coach, Toni Tapalović, could be returning to the club after being sacked last season.

“I had a good relationship with him. I also have a good relationship with the current goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner. I appreciate both very much, but that’s not my decision to make,” Ulreich said.

Ulreich, of course, partnered with Neuer and Tapalović to form “The Clique”, with Neuer being the figurehead:

The 'goalkeeping clique' of Neuer, Ulreich & Tapalović was one of the reasons Nagelsmann's time came to an end at Bayern. Neuer has now got his power back at the club - and the 'clique' is set to be reunited next season. Sommer & Nübel's future is likely to be away [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/tXT57r2wc7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2023

The Clique...this summer is off to a great start.