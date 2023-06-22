Bayern Munich to go desperado mode for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich’s search for a striker was never going to be easy but when you have many targets on tap, you’re supposed to trim the list down. So, why are we still going for Tottenham Hotspur and England frontman Harry Kane?

The player himself has already ruled out a move abroad, but we’re now in “inshallah” mode and just hope things go our way:

Bayern are still working on a ‘big solution’ for the striker position - and the biggest solution is Harry Kane. Despite reports that Kane rejected a move to Munich, Bayern still have hope and are speaking about the Englishman. – Sport Bild journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Someone who spent their entire career in England and hunting down the all-time goalscoring record is probably enough to convince Kane not to go to Germany. With West Ham’s Declan Rice also out of Bayern’s reach (probably on his way to Arsenal FC), the Rekordmeister will have to spend a lot; there’s no other way around it.

All I can say is that I hope Kane is happy winning no trophies in North London.