The Bayern Campus round up: Bayern World Squad 2023, Bayern II is already back and more

As the summer transfer window continues to be the main attraction for most Bayern Munich fans, the FC Bayern Campus is starting to become active again, with a lot of interesting news that might fall under the radar if not properly highlighted. That changes now, though.

The Bayern World Squad is back

Is this technically campus news? No, but it’s close enough. Having made its’ debut in 2021, the Bayern World Squad is an interesting initiative where Bayern looks at clips from U-19 players all across the world, identifies the top applicants, brings them on an two-week trip in which the players train, play friendlies against other teams before eventually playing against Bayern’s U-19 side. The players try their best to receive a contract to stay in Munich or make it somewhere else, with Bayern making a documentary about the team and trip along the way.

The documentaries are really good, by the way. They are free to watch on Bayern’s official YouTube channel, go check them out.

Bayern went from a few hundred applicants in 2021 to a few thousand in 2022, so the initiative is clearly still going strong. Unfortunately, the newly assembled lost its’ first friendly against Argentian side Estudiantes de La Plata’s U-20 team.

Bayern II has already started pre season

Due to the Regionalliga’s early start, Bayern’s U-23 side, Bayern II, has already started pre-season, as well having scheduled four friendlies. New signings Davide Dell’Erba, Dion Berisha and Max Wagner are already there. It is also good to see previous long term absentees Noël Aseko Nkili, Hyunju Lee and Lovro Zvonarek finally train again after such extended absences.

Zvonarek’s injury was a mysterious one, as the youngest captain in Croatian top flight history had been missing from Bayern II’s roster since Feburuary, without the club even announcing the injury. However, the talented midfielder is finally back and hopefully ready to deliver on his incredible potential as Bayern II strives to finally get promoted from the 3. Liga

Another Bayern coach heads on to a new challenge

After former U-19 coach Danny Galm left for SV Sandhausen, now former interim U-16 Bayern head coach Daniel Weber has signed on until 2026 to manage FC Köln’s women team, as Köln’s official twitter account announced. Daniel Weber had joined Bayern two years ago as “player development coordinator”, before stepping in to fill the void at the U-16 role in January. Patrick Kaniuth from Mainz 05 will replace Weber’s role as U-16 head coach in Bavaria, according to reporter Tobi Altschäffl.