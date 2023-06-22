Daily Schmankerl: Harry Kane to PSG?; Did Arsenal oust Bayern Munich on Jurrien Timber, too?; Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch talking to Liverpool for months?; AC Milan wants Manchester City’s Kyle Walker; Gareth Bale to Bayern?; & MORE!

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is somehow back on Bayern Munich’s radar for the summer transfer window, but the Bavarians are not along on coveting the Englishman.

If you believe the latest reports, Paris Saint-Germain will be meeting with Kane shortly:

The French squad has decided to speed up their efforts for what may be their main objective in this summer transfer window. Waiting to find out if they finally decide to sell Kylian Mbappé this summer, PSG has already lost Lionel Messi and obviously he must be replaced in attack. The fact is that from Relevo they point again this afternoon to a well-known name. Specifically, they talk about ongoing negotiations for a Harry Kane who, at 29 years of age, is free as we know in 2024. So, the English goalscorer continues to look for clear opportunities to change the air, before he is free as long as Tottenham, not an easy task, agree to sell it at last.

It is still unlikely that Kane leaves England — especially for PSG. If the 29-year-old is going anywhere off the island, it would likely be to his other longtime admirers, Real Madrid.

Was Bayern Munich looking to get Ajax defender Jurrien Timber before Arsenal FC leapt in and stole him away:

Arsenal are pushing to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber amid a belief he prefers them over Bayern Munich. Jurrien Timber seemingly prefers to join Arsenal over Bayern Munich this summer with a transfer expected to go through. That is according to De Telegraaf over in the Netherlands, who claim that Bayern would like to sign Timber. However, the Bundesliga giants have yet to make an offer and even if they did, Timber wouldn’t be interested. The reason is that Timber saw a number of his former Ajax teammates struggle for playing time at Bayern this past season. Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch and Daley Blind all joined Bayern but were bit-part players in Bavaria. Timber doesn’t want to risk the same fate for himself and would focus on a move to Arsenal even if Bayern make a move for him. That’s great news for the Gunners, who are now expected to win the race to sign Timber this summer… The report adds that Timber is ‘certain’ to leave Ajax this summer and Arsenal is his expected destination.

Depending on which reports you believe, Arsenal has already outdueled Bayern Munich for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz. If true, Timber would likely make it a hat trick.

Oh, about Havertz...

When does Bayern Munich re-start again?

That was...terrible.

Germany looked aimless and lacked energy and got the result that it deserved in a 2-0 loss to Colombia. The game looked like it mattered to the Colombians, while the Germans ambled around hoping that something good would happen (Hint: Nothing good happened).

Let’s find out if you are as bitter as me! As Stringer Bell once told Brother Mouzone and Omar Little, let’s “get on with it”:

A look at the starting lineup and a breakdown of the scoring.

Where is the pride on this German team? Colombia was energetic, brash, and talking junk...and Germany withered under the stress of it all.

Nothing is good...not the attack, nor the midfield, nor the defense. They are all terrible right now.

Hansi Flick is assuredly in some danger.

Where does it go from here? And why the players need to take some heat as well.

It looks like Arsenal has gotten its man for the attack as well. Chelsea’s Kai Havertz will stay in London:

❗️X News #Havertz: Total agreement between Chelsea & Arsenal is very close to be done - confirmed! DONE DEAL soon. #CFC



Details:



➡️ Transfer fee package: €75-80m with bonuses included

➡️ Contract at least until 2027

➡️ Medical not scheduled yet.



Havertz will join #Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/3gnrExGfMH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 21, 2023

ESPN had more information as well:

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £67.5 million ($85.8m) to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, sources have told ESPN. Talks progressed quickly on Wednesday on a deal which Chelsea have indicated is worth £62.5m ($79.4m) plus a further £5m ($6.3m) in performance-related add-ons. Personal terms are close to being finalized and Havertz is set to become Mikel Arteta’s first summer signing as the Gunners seek to progress deals for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. Sources have told ESPN that during conversations, Arsenal have indicated that in addition to being capable of operating as a No. 10 or No. 8, they see Havertz as a possible option in any of three attacking positions in an interchangeable forward line at the top of a 4-3-3 system.

With all due respect to Havertz (I like him as a player because of his potential), but he has plateaued in England and shown no real signs of getting any better. If Arsenal really did just drop €80 million on him, they will end up regretting it.

Bayern Munich is not the only club keeping a close eye on Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. AC Milan is also in the mix, but it would be considered a longshot:

Manchester City defender Kyle Walkers has said no to the interest from Bayern Munich in his services, with AC Milan still in the frame, a report claims. As has been reported by Sky Sports in the UK (via Pianeta Milan), the English defender was rumoured to be very close to signing for the Bundesliga champions, but now it seems to be the opposite situation. It seems that Walker would rather stay at Manchester City and fight for his place in the team rather than go to Bayern Munich. Given the German side are considered stronger than Milan and also have more spending power, this may not bode very well for the Rossoneri. Milan would struggle to get anywhere near his wages at Man City and his contract has another year left to run. Milan would likely need to make a major sale or multiple small sales to make a deal for Walker work.

I can see why Bayern Munich would want Walker. Do I believe he will really move to Germany? I am not so sure.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Chelsea. Lots to talk about right now.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch seem to want each other, but completing a move could prove difficult:

Liverpool Football Club very much have their sights set on Bayern Munich’s gifted midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch. The potential move comes as a result of the 21-year-old’s challenging first season in Germany, with murmurs about his desire for a new home. As reported by the Chief Reporter for Sport1, Kevin Howe, in a recent conversation with Red Men TV’s Dan Clubbe, Gravenberch’s future at Bayern Munich hangs in the balance. Kevin How, Sport1: “Gravenberch’s camp had discussions with Liverpool as early as February. He didn’t have the season he was probably expecting,” Kevin Howe said of Gravenberch’s tenure at Bayern Munich. As he elaborated on the challenges the Dutch player faced, it became clear that the shift from the Netherlands to Germany took a toll on the youngster. The pressure to acclimate to a new language, culture, and team dynamics while securing the trust of his coach played a significant role in his tough start. “Difficult season in general for Bayern Munich,” said Howe. “It’s always like kind of complicated if you come from Netherlands to Germany. It’s a difference, and Ajax Amsterdam is another club than Bayern Munich.” According to Howe, Gravenberch’s camp had discussions with Liverpool as early as February, and the player has shown significant interest in moving to the Premier League. “If you give that many interviews saying that you are not happy with your situation, I don’t think that you are with your head a Bayern Munich 100%,” Howe stated.

The Kop Times also had some insight on a Gravenberch-to-Liverpool move:

Liverpool given ‘green light’ to pursue Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch. In the midst of lots of transfer speculation, a sense of positive news comes about as Liverpool get the ‘green light’ in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the new season. That is according to The Mirror as Liverpool push for a move while the player remains open to leaving Bayern after a tough season wherein Gravenberch struggled to get game time, at least as much as he desired to. If one thing was to remain guaranteed at Liverpool, it would most likely remain much more game time compared to his time at Bavaria. Thomas Tuchel at Bayern stands spoilt for choices with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka ahead of Gravenberch in the pecking order. However, the road to secure the transfer surely isn’t straight. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who previously worked with Gravenberch at the Eredivisie club, wants to reunite with him and that surely complicates things a certain little bit.

It is clear that Gravenberch wants out of Bayern Munich. At this point, why keep him hostage?

What better way to wind down your career than with a golfing buddy? When Niklas Süle left Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Müller was left without his one-and-only pal on the squad, who loved to hit the links.

Well...there happens to be another footballer who loved golf available and Agent Müller is working his magic (okay...maybe not):

Thomas Müller playing golf with Gareth Bale ⛳ [ @linner_nicolas] pic.twitter.com/953WM3oT53 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2023

Germany international İlkay Gündoğan will make the move from Manchester City to FC Barcelona: