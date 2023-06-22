German national team director Rudi Völler defends Hansi Flick again after Colombia debacle

Germany’s post-mortem from their group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup saw the return of Rudi Völler to the prominent post of men’s national team director. But though the move came at the recommendation of a DFB task force, the new era isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders yet.

Following a series of poor results in June, Völler is finding himself having to come to former Bayern Munich and current national team head coach Hansi Flick’s defense with remarkable frequency. It was only days ago that Völler defended Flick after the Poland loss; now, after a 2-0 defeat to Colombia, that time has come again.

“Colombia were the strongest of our three opponents, but when you look at all three games as a whole, it just wasn’t enough from us. We had some decent moments, but you need more,” Völler is quoted via DFB.de after the Colombia game, in a transcription that was somewhat colorful at times. “You feel for Hansi Flick, the poor sod, because he’s trying absolutely everything to bring us success...

“We need to keep our belief and bounce back. If we want to have a good tournament at the Euros, we need to show more fire.”

That tournament, the 2024 European Championship, is to be played on home turf for Germany. But these recent results will have inspired little confidence in the team’s readiness. Is it down to the coach, or the players? For Völler, the answer is clear.

“I think I saw things very positively & underestimated the situation at first,” Völler added (via @iMiaSanMia). “We must say we don’t have great quality in Germany. We have some good, top players but others lack top quality. We have to make sure we call up the right players.”

DW Sports included a more ominous note in their translation:

Who will be missing? Who will be back?

For the latter, Bayern trio Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, and Thomas Müller are among those who could return for the national team’s next showing in September, and revelations such as AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw could continue to take steps in his burgeoning international career. But Flick will have to find the right mix with his 26 spots — and fast.

Ready for more fallout from the game? Chuck is here to take us all on a tour of sadness in this International Friendly Rant edition of the BPW Postgame Show. Short, sweet, and bitter all at once: you need to give this a listen. Find it on Spotify or use the player below:

