“The concerns are growing each game”: Robin Gosens delivers Germany warning

Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens is reasserting himself nicely in the German men’s national team — but it’s coming at a moment of crisis.

The 28-year-old went from a budding star at the European Championships of 2021 under Joachim Löw (who could forget the Portugal game?) to out of the team for the 2022 World Cup. Now he’s back and getting an extended look by Hansi Flick alongside Leipzig options David Raum and Benjamin Henrichs. In his lone start of the June international period, though, Gosens could only feature in a 2-0 loss to Colombia — the worst outcome of the three matches played and a result that has left Flick on the brink.

“The concerns are growing with each game,” Gosens remarked after the match (via DFB.de). “We were determined to get the win and change the mood, but we failed. When it feels like everything is going against you, then you lose that bit of self-belief.”

More comments, including some hope, were captured via the national team Twitter account @DFB_Team.

“I’m still convinced of our team, but of course we understand the fans’ displeasure,” Gosens added. “We can only get out of this if we continue to believe in ourselves and in the fact that Germany is a strong soccer country that can inspire the masses.”

Ready for more fallout from the game? Chuck is here to take us all on a tour of sadness in this International Friendly Rant edition of the BPW Postgame Show. Short, sweet, and bitter all at once: you need to give this a listen. Find it on Spotify or use the player below:

