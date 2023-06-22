Bavarian Football WAGs: Daley Blind’s wife pens goodbye message to Bayern Munich

I don’t blame you if you forgot Daley Blind was a Bayern Munich player. In case you have, he’s now going to leave after six months and 157 minutes of playing time. Nevertheless, Blind’s wife Candy-rae Fleur has written this message on her Instagram after a half-year stint in the city of Munich (via Tz):

Closed another chapter in our life. An adventure for 5 months, new home, new school, new routines. Was not our best one, but we made it work. Bye bye Bayern, will keep the memory forever #miasanmia – Candy-rae Fleur (@candy.rae.fleur)

Despite the short stay, it looks like Mr. and Mrs. Blind got through it all with minimal fuss. Moving to an entirely different country can be a bit challenging, especially if you have a family, but they managed.

Danke und Viel Glück on your next journey, Daley and Candy-rae! Hope to see you again in Munich!