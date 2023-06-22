 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Want to rant on Germany's abysmal international showing? We've got you covered!

Filed under:

Bavarian Football WAGs: Daley Blind’s wife pens goodbye message to Bayern Munich

What a nice gesture!

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”The Netherlands v Ecuador” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

I don’t blame you if you forgot Daley Blind was a Bayern Munich player. In case you have, he’s now going to leave after six months and 157 minutes of playing time. Nevertheless, Blind’s wife Candy-rae Fleur has written this message on her Instagram after a half-year stint in the city of Munich (via Tz):

Closed another chapter in our life. An adventure for 5 months, new home, new school, new routines. Was not our best one, but we made it work. Bye bye Bayern, will keep the memory forever #miasanmia

– Candy-rae Fleur (@candy.rae.fleur)

Despite the short stay, it looks like Mr. and Mrs. Blind got through it all with minimal fuss. Moving to an entirely different country can be a bit challenging, especially if you have a family, but they managed.

Danke und Viel Glück on your next journey, Daley and Candy-rae! Hope to see you again in Munich!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works