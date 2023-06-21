Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch hits media to complain...again

If it is a day that ends in “y”, there is always a chance that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will hit the media to complain about his situation in Bavaria.

Rarely has their been such a prolonged, persistent campaign by a player to leave Bayern Munich without the club bosses addressing the issue to stop the chatter.

Maybe that has happened and Gravenberch just does not care, but either way, he was at it again — this time with ESPN Netherlands (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“I expected to play more minutes than I did. I thought I would get some more chances. It’s about just wanting to play, that’s the most important thing at my age. I hope it’ll be at Bayern - otherwise, we’ll just have to look further,” said Gravenberch.

On the surface, it might not seem so bad if he had left it there, but Gravenberch did not (per the norm for him).

“I told everyone that I don’t want another year like that. Of course you can’t always be in the starting XI, but you can still play regularly — you can get a lot of minutes,” Gravenberch remarked.

As for where he could end up if he is sold, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked to the highly-touted Dutchman. When asked if he would return to Ajax, Gravenberch said it was not on the table as of now.

”You never know in football. But that has not been discussed yet,” Gravenberch said.

BFW Analysis

It is very “un-Bayern like” to allow such a young and inexperienced player to wage a war through the media with how he is being handled by the club. Sincecoming back into power Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß have operated in the background, seemingly focused on the summer transfer window.

However, with no real disciplinarian in house, things are getting a loose. Even more so than under Julian Nagelsmann, who had a very hands off style in terms of player control for the most part.

Perhaps, it could be time for senior duo to remind Gravenberch who is inking his hefty paychecks and that some issues are best handled internally than through the media.