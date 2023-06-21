 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman has interest from England and Germany as he looks set to leave the club

I’m just so, so happy that things are working out well for him. The ACL injury could have ruined his entire career.

As per a report from Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Premier League clubs as well as Bundesliga clubs have expressed their interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman this upcoming summer. After a successful loan move to Rangers FC in Scotland, where the recently declared American international made it into both the Team of the Year and won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award, interest in Tillman seems to have sky rocketed. Rangers FC had a buy option, which has been reported to be between 5 and 7 million, but Hau reports that it was somehow “canceled.”

However, the report also states that the ultra versatile 21-year-old is more likely to move to England and that the decision on his future should ideally be clarified in the next few weeks. The rush, in this case, may be due to his contract. After, his contract in Munich only has a year left to run until 2024.

Another loan move with another one year extension could still be on the cards, as well as a stay in Munich to bolster the first team squad, but Hau reports that the attacker “prioritizes regular game time for his development.” As of now, a stay in Munich should be viewed as very unlikely.

Whatever the case, Malik Tillman is an extremely talented, humble and hard working player who can go far if he keeps doing what he has been doing. Hopefully he can do just that, wherever he goes.

