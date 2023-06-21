Update: Benjamin Pavard definitely wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Benjamin Pavard’s standing at Bayern Munich has changed a decent amount this season and likewise the understanding of if he wants to leave the club this summer, or stay. His current contract with Bayern is set to expire next summer, so it’s a crucial period for Bayern as they don’t want to run the risk of letting him leave as a free agent next summer. There are a handful of interested clubs, so Bayern could cash in on him after a decent season from the French international. He experienced a resurgence of form and his minutes benefitted from the long-term injury to compatriot Lucas Hernandez.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Pavard has made it definitively clear to the club that he wants to leave during this summer’s transfer window. There will be no contract extension beyond next summer, so it’s more likely that the Frenchmen will be sold this summer to avoid having him leave as a free agent this summer.

It is still hoped that a deal for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker can be struck, though there is speculation that he is just posturing for a better, more lucrative deal at City. If a deal for the England international falls through, Bayern also have Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta on their shortlist for this summer, per Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk.

Walker’s current contract at Manchester City runs through June 2024, just like Pavard’s at Bayern, so City run the same risk that Bayern do if they don’t reach a decision with Walker this summer. They either need to sell him or get him to sign a new deal if they don’t want the right back to leave as a free agent next summer. He’s currently valuated at 13-million euros per Transfermarkt, but it’s reasonable that Pep Guardiola’s side would be asking for more for the defender after their treble-winning season.