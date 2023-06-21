Hansi Flick reflects on “disappointing” international break for Germany

Germany’s 0-2 loss to Colombia concludes a dismal June for the men’s national team, and head coach Hansi Flick is left to rue the results of his ill-fated experiments. Two burning questions now rise front and center: where did it all go wrong? And how will he fix it?

After the match, Flick took some time to reflect.

“I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t implement our ideas. I’m sorry for the fans too, as they showed incredible support,” said the former Bayern Munich man (via DFB.de), who all but confirmed the end of his back three dalliance. “We wanted to try some things out, but it went belly-up. It’s hard to argue against the criticism. We need to analyze things thoroughly. We need to be prepared to show something different in September and produce better performances.

“I can’t take anything away from the players; they showed desire, but they’re lacking confidence. Things just aren’t going our way at the moment.”

As for what that could be? The head man had some thoughts to offer there as well, captured via @iMiaSanMia.

“It’s a bad run that we have to break. We need more pace up front, we’re not making enough deep runs at the moment,” Flick analyzed. “From September we’ll start making less changes to develop automatisms, the results will come.”

There you have it: a back four, a more stable setup, and we can see it all in action as soon as September.

