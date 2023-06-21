 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss whether Germany should stick with Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich's acquisition of Napoli's Kim Min-jae, and the lack of progress on securing a new striker. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Hansi Flick reflects on “disappointing” international break for Germany

But does the once-celebrated tactician have the right cards up his sleeve to fix this?

Germany v Colombia - International Friendly Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Germany’s 0-2 loss to Colombia concludes a dismal June for the men’s national team, and head coach Hansi Flick is left to rue the results of his ill-fated experiments. Two burning questions now rise front and center: where did it all go wrong? And how will he fix it?

After the match, Flick took some time to reflect.

“I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t implement our ideas. I’m sorry for the fans too, as they showed incredible support,” said the former Bayern Munich man (via DFB.de), who all but confirmed the end of his back three dalliance. “We wanted to try some things out, but it went belly-up. It’s hard to argue against the criticism. We need to analyze things thoroughly. We need to be prepared to show something different in September and produce better performances.

“I can’t take anything away from the players; they showed desire, but they’re lacking confidence. Things just aren’t going our way at the moment.”

As for what that could be? The head man had some thoughts to offer there as well, captured via @iMiaSanMia.

“It’s a bad run that we have to break. We need more pace up front, we’re not making enough deep runs at the moment,” Flick analyzed. “From September we’ll start making less changes to develop automatisms, the results will come.”

There you have it: a back four, a more stable setup, and we can see it all in action as soon as September.

Ready for more fallout from the game? Chuck is here to take us all on a tour of sadness in this International Friendly Rant edition of the BPW Postgame Show. Short, sweet, and bitter all at once: you need to give this a listen. Find it on Spotify or use the player below:

