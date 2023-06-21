Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Colombia; Bayern Munich eyeing Chelsea’s César Azpilicueta?; Tottenham Hotspur battling Liverpool on Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch; Bayern getting serious with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is a bit of a mess at the moment, but somehow Germany is far worse off.

Hansi Flick’s squad dropped an embarrassing 2-0 loss to Colombia in a game that featured very little of desire from the German national team. If you have to pick one word to define how this team looks, it would be “apathetic.”

If you were smart lucky enough to not watch this one, you can just read the review below, which is not exactly complimentary. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Let’s take a look at the bizarre lineup:

This XI made very little sense. I get it — these games mean nothing, except when you continue to lose and underperform, they absolutely mean something — as in something is horribly wrong.

The attack had no bite, the midfield wasn’t good, and the backline was mistake-prone. Other than that Mrs. Lincoln...

Somehow, the pitch invader was the luckiest person in the building. I’m not even sure he had a point...maybe he just wanted to get the F out of there and couldn’t watch any more.

I understand that these games were about experimentation, but what did Hansi Flick learn? (Besides the fact that missing Timo Werner in the World Cup and now is too much for any team to overcome? )

) I suppose we can assume that Flick now knows that Germany cannot play a back-three because its wing-backs are horrendous.

I am not even someone opposed to a back three if the personnel fits (like last season’s Bayern Munich squad), but Flick cannot keep trotting out these guys. It’s like Flick is driving one of those clown cars and he just keeps pulling out more and more terrible wing-backs out of a small backseat, while the rest of us wonder where the hell all of these horrid players are coming from.

Speaking of circus acts, did I mention the attack was bad? Whatever funk Jamal Musiala was in for most of the second half of the season, it is still with him. His Bundesliga-clinching goal against FC Köln did not exorcise those demons.

Musiala was just one of many problems, though. There were a laundry list of issues.

When Joshua Kimmich came on, he instantly got banged for a handball...and the game was officially over when Germany fell behind.

Overall, this was a devastating set of games with no positives able to be derived from them. The players look — and sound — hapless. The coach has no answers and pushed himself firmly on to the hit seat. This might not be rock bottom, but it is getting close.

One thing we are learning about Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is that he certainly has an affinity for many of his ex-players.

With a lot of uncertainty on the backline these days, Tuchel might be looking at one of his old charges to help provide some depth at right-back. The Bayern Munich boss might want to bring 33-year-old César Azpilicueta to Bavaria:

Bayern have Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta on their shortlist as a potential alternative to replace Benjamin Pavard if a deal for Kyle Walker cannot be completed. Tuchel has a good relationship with his former captain at Chelsea and stayed in touch

Azpilicueta is most proficient as a right-back, but has deputized as a center-back and left-back on an infrequent basis when required.

Certainly, the Spaniard would come cheap, but would this type of move become yet another roadblock in front of Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić? At 33-years-old, it can be assumed that Azpilicueta would be coming to Bayern Munich as a depth piece, but it will be an awfully tempting option for Tuchel to lean on if he does not think Mazraoui and Stanišić are up to snuff.

Manchester United might be feeling the heat in its pursuit of Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos. Bayern Munich is rumored to be getting more serious about the 22-year-old striker:

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos this summer, according to O Jogo. Ramos is one of the best young strikers in world football, and he was tremendous for Benfica last season, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists from 47 appearances. The 21-year-old currently has a release clause worth €120 million in his contract, but it has been reported that Benfica are prepared to sell him for around €80m.

Ramos is an interesting name, but does likely carry some doubt about how he would adjust — just like most of Bayern Munich’s prospective transfer targets.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Chelsea. Lots to talk about right now.

Tottenham Hotspur could be joining Liverpool FC in a pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch this summer as they look to reinforce their midfield options. Gravenberch came through the famous Ajax academy and developed into one of their finest talents. The young midfielder made the big move to Germany last summer when he joined Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, the switch hasn’t quite worked out for Gravenberch. The 21-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions for the German giants, but only started three league games and was on the field for less than 1000 minutes all season (Transfermarkt). It’s no surprise then that the player is unhappy with the first year of his career with Bayern. As a result of the limited opportunities that came his way last term, Gravenberch’s future at the club is now in the balance.

Tz journalist Philipp Kessler is reporting that Bayern Munich is officially out of the running for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who could be headed to Atlético Madrid:

Bayern are no longer in for Sofyan Amrabat, although the club's bosses appreciate the player. The Moroccan is looking set to move to Spain, with Atlético Madrid a possible destination

Look at Thomas Tuchel trying to swing deals:

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel initially contacted Manchester City’s Kyle Walker ‘on April 11th’ about a potential move to Bayern Munich this summer. That’s according to SportBILD, who say the pair are ‘still in touch’ about a transfer to the Allianz Arena as the German champions look for a replacement for Benjamin Pavard. They explain that while reports of Bayern being interested in Walker emerged on Friday, the ‘flirtation’ between the Manchester City man and the club has been going on for much longer. There were already rumours around the Champions League match between the two clubs on 11th April and Walker was ‘in contact’ with Tuchel at that point. Both spoke to each other after the clash and his future, and the possibility of a transfer came up.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says that Bayern Munich is still in on Walker and the club believes that Walker really is considering the move:

Bayern is aware of the fact that it will be a hard poker but the bosses are fighting to sign him! No agreements as reported.



➡️ Yes, #MCFC open to extend with him but Bayern is and was definitely in concrete talks & negotiations

➡️ Bayern got the signal that Walker is very… pic.twitter.com/zuAEPSisOv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2023

The summer transfer window has not even opened yet, but things are wild at Bayern Munich. There is plenty to discuss, so let’s get right to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

RIP to Bayern Munich’s hopes for Declan Rice and maybe Dušan Vlahović.

Is Joshua Kimmich driving his teammates crazy with his on-field antics and backroom politics?

Bayern Munich is losing Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Dayot Upamecano and Noussair Mazraoui are rumored to be unhappy. Even Alphonso Davies’ contract extension went from “sure thing” to “uh-oh.” What can the Bavarians do...let’s look at the options — and there are plenty of good ones at center-back (maybe even some who can unseat Upamecano or De Ligt).

Chelsea officially announced the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku:

It's confirmed. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

Fabrizio Romano chimed in with some details on the deal: