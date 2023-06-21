 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Reports: Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich from Manchester City “advanced”

What is happening? Will he or won’t he?

By zippy86
/ new

England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s on. It’s off. It’s on again.

So goes the transfer rumor mill merry-go-round. But the latest has Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker coming ‘round to the Bavarians yet again. Could this really happen? Let’s break it down.

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced that The Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee had refuted prior scuttlebutt that Walker was going to extend his stay in England after all. Captured by @iMiaSanMia via @City_Zone_, the claim was that progress between Walker and the German Rekordmeister is already “fairly advanced”, with the prior reports “not quite true.” It follows a June 16th report form Lee suggesting that the expectation is for Walker to leave for Munich.

Sky Journalist Florian Plettenberg rewarded the report with a “ ” (eyes emoji) and later in the evening, Bild filed a corroborating report:

If true, it could spell the end of any possibility for João Cancelo to return to Munich — as well as César Azpilicueta, Tuchel’s former Chelsea FC right-back who was touted as another backup possibility. And it may be an indication that Benjamin Pavard will be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window.

So: Thomas Tuchel is really going to get his man? The 33-year-old England international is regarded as a major talent, but whether or not Pep Guardiola regards him as a fit in City’s evolving tactics — which changed over the course of their treble-winning 2022/23 campaign to accommodate Erling Haaland — is the central question to Walker’s future.

A future that, increasingly, looks like it may lie in Bavaria.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!

