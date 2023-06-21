Reports: Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich from Manchester City “advanced”

It’s on. It’s off. It’s on again.

So goes the transfer rumor mill merry-go-round. But the latest has Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker coming ‘round to the Bavarians yet again. Could this really happen? Let’s break it down.

Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced that The Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee had refuted prior scuttlebutt that Walker was going to extend his stay in England after all. Captured by @iMiaSanMia via @City_Zone_, the claim was that progress between Walker and the German Rekordmeister is already “fairly advanced”, with the prior reports “not quite true.” It follows a June 16th report form Lee suggesting that the expectation is for Walker to leave for Munich.

Sky Journalist Florian Plettenberg rewarded the report with a “ ” (eyes emoji) and later in the evening, Bild filed a corroborating report:

Bayern bosses are still optimistic about closing the signing of Kyle Walker, as the player has already expressed his interest in a move to Munich [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/RQPrQ8lj9a — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 21, 2023

If true, it could spell the end of any possibility for João Cancelo to return to Munich — as well as César Azpilicueta, Tuchel’s former Chelsea FC right-back who was touted as another backup possibility. And it may be an indication that Benjamin Pavard will be allowed to leave in the summer transfer window.

So: Thomas Tuchel is really going to get his man? The 33-year-old England international is regarded as a major talent, but whether or not Pep Guardiola regards him as a fit in City’s evolving tactics — which changed over the course of their treble-winning 2022/23 campaign to accommodate Erling Haaland — is the central question to Walker’s future.

A future that, increasingly, looks like it may lie in Bavaria.

