 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss whether Germany should stick with Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich's acquisition of Napoli's Kim Min-jae, and the lack of progress on securing a new striker. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich, Manchester United advancing in race for Randal Kolo Muani

Which club will make the Frankfurt forward a €100M man?

By zippy86
/ new
France v Greece: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This is a transfer window for the ages for Bayern Munich. With so much at stake, no sporting director, and rumors flying every which way, it’s enough to make anyone’s head spin.

The central question remains at striker for the Bavarians — a sore spot from the 2022/23 campaign and an apparent preference for Thomas Tuchel entering his first preseason with the side. As much as it has looked like Bayern were churning through candidates at the position, the latest reports have them zeroing in on a familiar name.

L’Équipe is reporting that it's Bayern and Manchester United, two of the market's most striker-hungry clubs, who are leading the way for Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern and Manchester United have made concrete steps in the past few weeks and are leading the race for Randal Kolo Muani. Bayern appreciate Kolo Muani’s flexibility and have money available. United, meanwhile, could be slowed down by the takeover [@Tanziloic, @lequipe]

Kolo Muani wants to play at a very high level for a club that can win the Champions League. Frankfurt are aware of his ambition, but will try to convince him to stay one more season. Otherwise, the price tag is set at around €100m [@Tanziloic]

With United distracted, Bayern have the inside track, if they want it. Tottenham’s Harry Kane looks no closer to leaving, Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz hasn’t shown well in the international break, and Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug continues to be a fallback option.

So: will the German champions splash the cash? Can Kolo Muani be the answer at the No. 9 — or do Bayern actually just want another versatile goal-scorer?

Stay tuned.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 195 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works