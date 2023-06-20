Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 0-2 Colombia (International Friendly — RANT EDITION)

When does Bayern Munich re-start again?

That was...terrible.

Germany looked aimless and lacked energy and got the result that it deserved in a 2-0 loss to Colombia. The game looked like it mattered to the Colombians, while the Germans ambled around hoping that something good would happen (Hint: Nothing good happened).

Let’s find out if you are as bitter as me! As Stringer Bell once told Brother Mouzone and Omar Little, let’s “get on with it”:

A look at the starting lineup and a breakdown of the scoring.

Where is the pride on this German team? Colombia was energetic, brash, and talking junk...and Germany withered under the stress of it all.

Nothing is good...not the attack, nor the midfield, nor the defense. They are all terrible right now.

Hansi Flick is assuredly in some danger.

Where does it go from here? And why the players need to take some heat as well.

