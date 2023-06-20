 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Match awards from Germany’s frustrating 0-2 defeat to Colombia

Oh god, make it stop.

By Jack Laushway
Germany v Colombia - International Friendly Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Jersey Swap: Luis Díaz

The Liverpool forward can be one of the most exciting attackers in the world at times. Against Germany, he used his pace and finishing to put one past FC Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who got the nod in place of Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

Overall, though, it was a collective effort that won Colombia the match.

Der Kaiser: Malick Thiaw

In just his second performance for the national team, AC Milan center-back Malick Thiaw had another solid performance for Germany. He made a crucial intervention with a sliding tackle that denied Colombia a certain goal in the first half.

What could have been a clumsy tackle, a red card, and a penalty turned out to be a decisive tackle for the young defender. It looks like there is something to be excited about in this team.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala had some flashes of brilliance today. Some of his dribblings reminded me of the skills he showed at the World Cup in November. However, his form has deteriorated substantially since then.

Against Colombia, Musiala provided some flash but not much else. He was simply the best of a poor midfield this game.

Der Bomber: Niclas Füllkrug

Although Füllkrug was only a substitution in this match, he allowed Chelsea FC forward Havertz to drop back from the nine and instantly made Germany better. The Werder Bremen striker should have come on earlier, but his impact was immediately felt. Germany is simpler better with him on the pitch.

Meister of the Match: n/a

l can’t give this award to anyone. It was that bad. Thankfully we don’t have to watch this team for a while. In the meantime, something needs to change for Germany.

editor’s note: Thomas Müller is still the Müller of the Match.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!

