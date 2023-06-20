All Mixed Up: Bayern Munich’s striker pursuit takes another odd twist

In the past two weeks, Bayern Munich was rumored to have exited the race for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Kuani, and even Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović.

It has appeared that convincing Kane to leave the island was going to be too difficult and also that Osimhen and Kolo Muani were too expensive for the proposed risk/reward scenario.

Since then Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug, Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos have all been mentioned as candidates for the No. 9. Heck, even Vlahović is back on the outer rim of consideration once again because of the limited market.

Now, though, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is here to revive the hopes and dreams of the Bayern Munich fans who were yearning for the days of being connected to the “2023 Summer Transfer Trio” of Kane, Osimhen, and Kolo Muani.

Yup, Bayern Munich could be contemplating getting back into the race for the big three:

Bayern‘s position is very clear and confirmed again: They still want to sign ONE big striker! They are pursuing a clear strategy in the background. ➡️ Hoeneß & Rummenigge want to present a statement transfer this window. But it may take weeks. ➡️ Bayern‘s three desired TOP targets: Osimhen, Kane, Kolo Muani! ➡️ Havertz OFF now ➡️ Hojlund NOT hot as always reported ➡️ Füllkrug remains a back-up option.

We have not even hit July yet and it appears that there is still potential for some to believe that a pursuit of Kane can actually work, despite the enormous odds against it. For the other candidates, it is simple: Does Bayern Munich believe this player can be the solution at striker enough to invest the money?

The Bavarians have the money and assuredly will make a move, but who will be that final man left standing?

Kane is a dream pick-up, but is steeped in fantasy, while every other striker listed has at least some questions associated with how they would consistently perform in Bavaria.

At this point, it is hard to believe that anyone has a true bead on how this will play out, but one thing appears to be true: There are not many options off the table these days.