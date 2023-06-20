 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich could be set back €35 million for Villarreal center-back Pau Torres

Forget strikers, let’s go for defenders instead.

Villarreal CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

We saw that Bayern Munich are inching closer to getting a deal for Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae over the line, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stop looking for defenders. The Rekordmeister are also after Villarreal player Pau Torres and would have to cough up half of what they paid Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt:

Pau Torres would cost around €35m. Since he’s left-footed, the Spaniard is on Bayern’s list should Lucas Hernández leave the club.

– Tz’s Philipp Kessler as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

A fee of €35 million is a good deal for someone like Torres (Manchester United were targeting him once). Selling Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain for €50 million gives us extra cash to use for other positions. A back three of Matthijs de Ligt, Kim, and Torres with Alphonso Davies (LWB is way different to LB) and Noussair Mazraoui as wing-backs is actually pretty filthy.

