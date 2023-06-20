Details on Bayern Munich’s offer for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich are reportedly close to signing Korean center back Kim Min-jae from Serie A champs Napoli. It is widely believed that Bayern would have to cough up €70 million for the former Fenerbahce man, but it’s actually different to what we know:

The details of Bayern’s offer for Kim Min-jae: • 5-year contract • €17m/year gross salary • Agent’s fee over €15m • €47m Release clause only valid during the the first 2 weeks of July Bayern are currently in pole position to sign the Korean. – RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins via @iMiaSanMia

If you are looking for a timetable on when things could get done on a deal, you might need to be a little patient:

Kim Min-jae is currently in Korea completing a military service, which ends in around two weeks. The player will make his final decision afterwards [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] https://t.co/zKQfyUo8Sj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 20, 2023

BFW Analysis

The first three terms are still understandable (not out of the ordinary), but the last one that says that Bayern will pay €47 million within the first two weeks of July is a bit confusing. It’s a weird clause indeed and it’s unclear as to whom it applies to; if you don’t want to think too much about it, I’d say that Bayern have offered €47 million to Napoli (which is undercutting it too much). Still, Kim and Pau Torres from Villarreal will definitely offset the potential departures of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard who are both linked to Paris Saint-Germain.