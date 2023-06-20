 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss whether Germany should stick with Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich's acquisition of Napoli's Kim Min-jae, and the lack of progress on securing a new striker. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Details on Bayern Munich’s offer for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae

Splashing cash?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria - Serie A Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly close to signing Korean center back Kim Min-jae from Serie A champs Napoli. It is widely believed that Bayern would have to cough up €70 million for the former Fenerbahce man, but it’s actually different to what we know:

The details of Bayern’s offer for Kim Min-jae:

• 5-year contract

• €17m/year gross salary

• Agent’s fee over €15m

• €47m Release clause only valid during the the first 2 weeks of July

Bayern are currently in pole position to sign the Korean.

– RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins via @iMiaSanMia

If you are looking for a timetable on when things could get done on a deal, you might need to be a little patient:

BFW Analysis

The first three terms are still understandable (not out of the ordinary), but the last one that says that Bayern will pay €47 million within the first two weeks of July is a bit confusing. It’s a weird clause indeed and it’s unclear as to whom it applies to; if you don’t want to think too much about it, I’d say that Bayern have offered €47 million to Napoli (which is undercutting it too much). Still, Kim and Pau Torres from Villarreal will definitely offset the potential departures of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard who are both linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works