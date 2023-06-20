Germany vs Colombia: Lineups are out! Flick ditches the back three, Joshua Kimmich benched!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Aaaaand the back three is gone! Woohoo!

Alright, this is the last game. Germany are trying to prepare for Euro 2024, but right now it feels like the team is just barely keeping its head above the water. Honestly, considering recent results, the head is very much NOT above the water right now.

Hansi Flick needs to figure this out. Again, since this bears repeating, he has players from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund ... therefore multiple Champions League and league winners (and BVB players). There is simply no excuse for the team to be this bad.

The question is, can he turn it around?

Match Info

Location: Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

