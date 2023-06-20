Bayern Munich youth coach Danny Galm moves to SV Sandhausen as coaching change continues at Säbener Straße

In an unsurprising turn of events, Bayern Munich have confirmed that the U-19 head coach Danny Galm has left the club, having mutually agreed to terminate the 37-year-old’s contract. Having arrived from TSG Hoffenheim’s academy and been the U-19 head coach for two years now, Galm’s next club will be SV Sandhausen, who got relegated to the 3. Liga last season.

The director of the FC Bayern Campus, Jochen Sauer, had this to say: “Multiple of our youth coaches have moved on to bigger things in professional football over the years. This shows that we are not just successful at developing young players [but coaches as well]. We wish Danny all the best and thank him for his tireless work for the past two years.”

Galm also spoke about his exit. “I had an interesting, intensive and intellectually stimulating time in Munich. I was able to work with some great people and develop my skills, as well as learning what it was like to be part of the ‘Bayern family’. A big thank you goes to my players and coaching team team for open and honest communication. Now I look forward to a new challenge in Sandhausen, for which I am ready.”

A report from Tobi Altschäffl states that the future new U-19 head coach will be current U-17 head coach Michael Hartmann, whose former position will now have to be filled. Additionally, Patrick Kaniuth should arrive from Mainz 05 to coach the U-16s.

BFW Analysis

This is a win-win situation. The U-19 Bayern side really struggled under Danny Galm, finishing in rather disappointing positions in the table and failing to play well as a team. Considering just how talented this team was, with the likes of Tarek Buchmann, Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović in starring roles throughout, the team’s performances were extremely disappointing. After two years, it’s better to have Galm move on and have someone else (Hartmann) try something else.

Not only can Bayern replace Galm, though, Galm also managed to land a big job in Sandhausen. There Galm can hopefully prove that his struggles in Munich were just the case of him and the team not clicking, rather than an indictment on his coaching ability. It’s a happy ending for everybody.