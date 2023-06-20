Bayern Munich have their eyes on Rasmus Højlund

A new name has appeared on Bayern Munich’s list of targets this summer. It is no secret that Bayern are looking for a new striker, however, their current list of names seems to be a bit out of reach at the moment. As big of a club as Bayern is, they can’t seem to afford the top names.

Rasmus Højlund is back on Bayern's list and is being discussed as an alternative to the more expensive strikers (Kolo Muani, Osimhen, Kane). Højlund would be financially affordable for Bayern and also has development potential and resale value [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/FWoC9LFYNA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 19, 2023

Bayern Munich has now looked at Rasmus Højlund as a potentially more affordable option. He is also the youngest name out of those players and the club sees more resale value in the future. The Danish striker is currently valued at 45 million euros on Transfermarkt and his value has consistently risen over the last two years.

While no price has currently been discussed, it is anticipated to be much more reasonable than the other asking prices. However, with a contract extended to 2027, Atalanta won’t be eager to let go of the striker.