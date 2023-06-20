 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich have their eyes on Rasmus Højlund

Bayern Munich have thought of a new name that could be their best option this summer.

FC Internazionale v Atalanta BC - Serie A Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

A new name has appeared on Bayern Munich’s list of targets this summer. It is no secret that Bayern are looking for a new striker, however, their current list of names seems to be a bit out of reach at the moment. As big of a club as Bayern is, they can’t seem to afford the top names.

Bayern Munich has now looked at Rasmus Højlund as a potentially more affordable option. He is also the youngest name out of those players and the club sees more resale value in the future. The Danish striker is currently valued at 45 million euros on Transfermarkt and his value has consistently risen over the last two years.

While no price has currently been discussed, it is anticipated to be much more reasonable than the other asking prices. However, with a contract extended to 2027, Atalanta won’t be eager to let go of the striker.

