With Liverpool pushing for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, is it time to cut ties?

Interest in the Dutch midfielder appears to be heating up at Anfield.

By Jack Laushway
Holland U21 v Japan U21 -U21 Men Photo by Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

On Monday, we saw Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch being closely tied to Liverpool once again.

Gravenberch was one of the most spoken about prospects for years now, but after Bayern Munich acquired him last summer, the hype has cooled down quite a bit. However, many fans and other clubs are still keen on the Dutch midfielder. Among those teams are Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool has been rumored for months as a possible destination for Gravenberch this summer but reports have really started to heat up these past weeks. In his limited playtime for Bayern, Gravenberch has shown great flashes but evidently not enough to convince managers of his potential.

As disappointing as Leon Goretzka has been for Bayern and Germany, he seems to always be favored over the Dutchman. With the newcomer Konrad Laimer coming in the midfield, it won’t get any easier for Gravenberch to earn that position. Especially, if Goretzka can turn his poor run of form around.

Is it too early to give up on Gravenberch? The price might be right from Liverpool, but Bayern could massively pass up on a future star.

