Robert Lewandowski confident Germany will get better before Euro 2024

There’s really no sugarcoating it. The German national team has been performing way below their high standards in their last handful of matches, albeit they’ve all just been international friendlies. However, they’ve all come on the heels of Die Mannschaft failing to make it out of their group at the World Cup in Qatar, suffering the same fate for the second consecutive World Cup.

Ever since the tournament in Qatar, Hansi Flick’s national side have had a 2-0 win over Peru, a 3-2 loss to Belgium, a 3-3 draw with Ukraine, and a 1-0 loss to Poland. Looking at the bigger picture, Germany has now only won 3 of their last 13 matches dating all the way back to late March of 2022 between friendlies, qualifiers, UEFA Nations League matches, and World Cup matches. They don’t have to go through a qualifying campaign since they’re the host nation for next summer’s European Championships, but their performances need to take a serious shift in the right direction before the tournament kicks off.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski logged a half of action in Poland’s recent 1-0 friendly win over Germany and spoke after the match about how he feels the Euro 2024 hosts have plenty of times to get thing right before next summer. Of course, he knows most of the players quite well from his time at Bayern and in the Bundesliga as a whole.

“Germany still have time until the Euros. You have to be patient. Germany will play better. In the second half [yesterday] they had clear chances. We were a bit lucky. There are many new, young players. With the players Germany has, you can only be positive,” Lewandowski said after the friendly (captured by BILD, via @iMiaSanMia).

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what’s gone so wrong for Germany under Hansi Flick after he’d made a bright start to his tenure when he took over for Joachim Low after Euro 2020. Germany’s World Cup qualifying schedule at the time was rather favorable facing the likes of Liechtenstein, Romania, and North Macedonia, but it’s clear that Die Mannschaft’s issues stretch far beyond the manager, whether fingers were pointed at Low, or now, at Flick.

Can’t get enough of that game? (Seriously?) Well, have we got the post-game Pod for you. Join Samrin and Rayyan (Cyler) as they discuss Germany’s back three setup, Niclas Füllkrug’s exclusion from the XI, fullbacks, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, a look back at the World Cup, and all manner of delights. Listen on Spotify, or via the player below:

