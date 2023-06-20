Rudi Völler talks about the current state of the German national football team

It’s been a while since Germany were at the top of the world after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Back-to-back World Cup exits in the group stage in 2018 and 2022 coming either side of a last 16 elimination at the 2021 Euros is not the best image for a former world champion. Fans are growing restless and want answers, but DFB director Rudi Völler has called for patience to get the master plan going.

“I understand the skepticism. But we will use the time as planned to try and test certain things out. I totally support that. For me, Malick Thiaw is the best example of this,” Völler reasoned out (Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

Völler said that Thiaw was able to show what he can do during the set of international games. “Without the rotation in the three friendlies, he might not have had the chance to show what quality he has”, the former AS Roma striker said. “Against Poland he was able to prove that he doesn’t play for AC Milan for nothing. He showed that he can be very valuable for us at the Euros.”

I for one hadn’t seen what Thiaw was like so I can’t really comment on it too much, but one that we can see back in duty for Germany is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller. “Hansi Flick is in contact with Thomas Müller and other players. Thomas and Hansi celebrated big success together at Bayern. If anyone knows when the right time to call up Thomas Müller, it’s Hansi. Thomas can also be an option for the Euros.”