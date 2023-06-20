 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rudi Völler supports Germany coach Hansi Flick

Germany Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Andreas Schlichter/Getty Images

The German national football team is in shambles right now following a horrendous display against the former Euro 2012 hosts (a 3-3 draw with Ukraine and a pathetic 1-0 loss to Poland). Director of DFB and former Germany striker Rudi Völler therefore decided to address the increasing heat on Die Mannschaft.

“I’ve been in business for a long time. I understand the disappointment of the fans and the general public. Hansi Flick is an absolute top coach and the right man for this task,” Völler said (Bild via @iMiaSanMia). “He will make decisions to ensure that we play a good European Championship in Germany. But I admit that at the moment we are not able to create the euphoria for the home tournament as we had planned.”

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has been underperforming with the national team at the moment and there is a chance he could get canned if the results don’t pick up. Again, Völler stood up for his man: “Once again, Hansi Flick is absolutely the right coach for this team.”

