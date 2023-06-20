Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka defends Germany coach Hansi Flick

Germany is feeling the heat as yet another international session careens toward disaster.

Just when you thought things could not get any worse, somehow, the German national team manages to find a way to prove you wrong.

At this point, the team just needs to win...something.

Knowing that, every failure has become magnified with critics getting louder. Players and coaches alike are getting hammered and Leon Goretzka will not stand for it — especially when it comes to former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.

Goretzka acknowledged that things must get better, but knows that Flick should not be the target of criticism.

“Before our generation, our team always made it to the World Cup semifinals. So far, we didn’t bring our qualities to the pitch in a tournament. That’s very frustrating. The early World Cup exit was definitely the most difficult phase in my career,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Compared to the 2018 World Cup, I had a different role. As one of the leading players, I had completely different expectations of myself and of the tournament. I can only thank the people around me, my family and my friends for supporting me so well during this time.

“(Flick is) definitely the right coach. Because of the successful time at Bayern, I have a different picture of him than maybe some players who only know him from the national team. I know what Hansi is capable of. I trust him 100% to coach us to a successful (European Championship).”

It is true that this is not the first time that Flick is being called to fix a trainwreck. The 2019/20 Bayern Munich squad can attest to that. However, patience is wearing thin with Flick these days. The public wants to see a turnaround — and quickly.

If Flick cannot produce a quality showing soon, the calls for his job will become prominent and the DFB might actually start to listen.