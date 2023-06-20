 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out our newest podcast episode where we discuss whether Germany should stick with Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich's acquisition of Napoli's Kim Min-jae, and the lack of progress on securing a new striker. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

“We only have ourselves to blame”: Jamal Musiala on Germany being under pressure ahead of Euro 2024

Where does the fault lie? Everywhere?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
World Cup 2022 - Press Conference Germany Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany are not the monster they were back in 2014. A steady decline since 2017 has left the team in a woeful position among the European heavyweights and essentially the banter team when it comes to international football. Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala admits that the team is at fault for being at a disadvantage:

We only have ourselves to blame for this pressure, due to the bad results in previous tournaments. We have to make sure that we enjoy ourselves playing for the team.

– Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If you recall, Musiala was the one who rescued Germany in Euro 2021 when he assisted Leon Goretzka to salvage a 2-2 draw(!) against Hungary(!!), only to get dumped out of the Round of 16 (!!!). Hopefully, Musiala can be the difference maker in what is currently a disorganized Germany side. Hansi Flick must also push the right buttons to make it work.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works