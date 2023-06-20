“We only have ourselves to blame”: Jamal Musiala on Germany being under pressure ahead of Euro 2024

Germany are not the monster they were back in 2014. A steady decline since 2017 has left the team in a woeful position among the European heavyweights and essentially the banter team when it comes to international football. Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala admits that the team is at fault for being at a disadvantage:

We only have ourselves to blame for this pressure, due to the bad results in previous tournaments. We have to make sure that we enjoy ourselves playing for the team. – Sport Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If you recall, Musiala was the one who rescued Germany in Euro 2021 when he assisted Leon Goretzka to salvage a 2-2 draw(!) against Hungary(!!), only to get dumped out of the Round of 16 (!!!). Hopefully, Musiala can be the difference maker in what is currently a disorganized Germany side. Hansi Flick must also push the right buttons to make it work.