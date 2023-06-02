 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayer Beware: Is Bayern Munich trying to hijack Leverkusen’s transfer of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka?

What is going on with Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, a truly bizarre report broke out of Switzerland that indicated that Bayern Munich was going to swoop in and attempt to steal Arsenal FC midfielder Granit Xhaka away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka’s pending transfer to Die Werkself has been expected for days now, but did Bayern Munich attempt a last-minute coup of the deal? Let’s see what Swiss outlet 4-4-2.ch had to say (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

According to Swiss portal @www442ch, Bayern are looking to hijack Leverkusen’s move for Granit Xhaka, offering the Swiss midfielder a 3-year deal with an option for another year. Bayern’s new squad planners appreciate Xhaka. The player’s priority, however, remains Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen might have been sweating that news a little but, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg nixed the idea with a tweet of his own:

While that plays down Bayern Munich’s interest in Xhaka, it also probably makes some fans a little excited that the club is still working a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

