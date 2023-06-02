Break the Wall Down: Bayern Munich’s backline might be in shambles this summer

The recent news that both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard were likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer was a massive hit on the club’s backline.

When you add in the agent for Alphonso Davies pushing off negotiations until next year when his client’s current deal ends in 2025; things are not looking great.

Should Pavard and Hernandez both bolt, however, Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler are reporting that Bayern Munich will pursue a center-back, whose strength lies in build-up play (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Should both Hernández and Pavard leave Bayern, the club will target a new center-back that should have strengths in build-up play. One of the reasons Lucas Hernández wants to join PSG is that the French club offered him a 5-year deal, longer term than Bayern’s offer. Thomas Tuchel was planning with Hernández in a major role next season.

The five-year contract offer might truly be too good for Hernandez to pass up given his lengthy injury history. Bayern Munich is likely right to be conservative about matching that offer.

Bonke and Kessler went on to report that there are no internal options who can fill the void, though Tarek Buchmann will train with the first team next season:

Internally, the club believes center-back Tarek Buchmann (18) can make the jump to the first team without a loan move in-between. Buchmann is set to receive a 3-year professional contract and train regularly with the first team next season.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau also confirmed that Bayern Munich will be entering the transfer market for a center-back as well. In addition, Hau reported that Hernandez has already told teammates that wants to leave for PSG, but the door is not completely closed on Bayern Munich just yet (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Lucas Hernández has told a few teammates during the title celebrations that he would like to join PSG, but nothing has been decided yet. Further talks are scheduled. Bayern are still hoping he would sign a new deal. The last word has not been spoken yet regarding Lucas Hernández’s future. Everyone involved, including the player’s camp, are aiming for further talks. Bayern maintain hope to convince Hernández to stay. Tuchel sought direct contact with the player to persuade him.

Most recently, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg dropped his bombshell on Hernandez (adding further proof that Hernandez wants out):

Lucas Hernández has clearly told Bayern he wants to join PSG. Bayern would demand €60m plus add-ons for the Frenchman [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/u8SyBX0pHt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 2, 2023

Plettenberg also dropped this on Pavard:

Benjamin Pavard wants to leave the club this summer. Clubs in the race: Real, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man United, Man City & Inter. Bayern would demand €30m plus add-ons or consider a player swap [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/kcQP5fiNNG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 2, 2023

In addition to those aforementioned players, Daley Blind will be leaving the club, Josip Stanišić might be a candidate for a loan assignment, and Noussair Mazraoui has been linked to a transfer away from Bavaria as well.

Whatever happens, Bayern Munich’s squad planners have some work to do, as contingency plans are going to have to drawn up one way or the other for all of these possible departures.

Pavard has been linked to AC Milan, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid. Davies has been linked to Manchester City and Real Madrid.