Report: Arsenal gives Mikel Arteta permission to pursue Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

One way to stop Bayern Munich star from murdering Premier League clubs in the Champions League is for someone to just make the Bavarians an offer they cannot refuse.

With its return to the Champions League slated for next season, Arsenal FC might just be doing that.

According to the repot from the Daily Express, Arsenal gave manager Mikel Arteta permission to pursue Gnabry:

Arsenal have been given the go-ahead to sign Serge Gnabry this summer after an eye-opening development at Bayern Munich. Although the Gunners have recently cast their eyes elsewhere when looking for reinforcements out wide, a long-standing interest from manager Mikel Arteta could see links resurface over the coming weeks.

Gnabry, of course, spent time in London with Arsenal as a youngster. Despite his tenure there not being remarkable, Arsenal has kept a close on Gnabry’s progress:

Reports indicated that Arteta and co were ‘interested’ last summer, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League put the move financially out of reach. Fresh from a second-place Premier League finish in 2022/23, the Gunners’ circumstances have changed. And while they are yet to reaffirm their interest in Gnabry ahead of this summer’s transfer window, the stars may be aligning for a move that’s been a long time coming. According to German newspaper Bild, Bayern have put Gnabry up for sale alongside team-mates Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane. Thomas Tuchel is set to revamp his squad in Bavaria and all three could leave for the right price.

Is a Gnabry-Arsenal reunion in the making?

Gnabry’s position as a starter in Bavaria is not locked in, but he is considered to be a key member of the squad and would seemingly rotate with Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané next season at the wing position. If Sadio Mané does not transfer away, he would be in that mix as well.