Report: Thomas Tuchel continues to drive interest in Dusan Vlahović, as Bayern Munich prepares bonus-laden €60 million offer to Juventus

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is attempting to set the market for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

While it has been rumored that Juventus wants upwards of €90 million for the Serbian scorer, Bayern Munich is thinking about an incentive-laden proposal to present to the Italian giants:

Bayern are willing to offer €55-60m including add-ons for Dušan Vlahović. Juventus, for now are asking for €90m. The feeling is that both parties would reach an agreement, as with de Ligt. The Italians are looking at (Atalanta’s Rasmus) Højlund and (West Ham’s Gianluca) Scamacca as potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Goal journalist Romeo Agresti is reporting that Juventus is not all that eager to take a loss on Vlahović after spending €80 million on him and also that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel continues to be the driving force behind a move (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

First contacts between Bayern & Juventus for Vlahović have already taken place in recent weeks. Both parties are not close yet, there’s a big difference in their valuation of the player. It remains to be seen whether Bayern’s new board will intensify their efforts. Tuchel is the main driving force and is pushing for a deal to be agreed with Juventus. Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation, but are not as interested as Bayern. Juventus, having spent €80m on the player, do not want to concede a loss.

As noted above, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are also in the mix for Vlahović, which could potentially complicate matters. Both English clubs could potentially present financial packages that better what Bayern Munich can off.